Shell Asset Management Co. Takes Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1,091.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2,192.9% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 216.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of AMH stock opened at $35.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.26 and its 200 day moving average is $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.74.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $423.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.28 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 106.12%.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 10,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $227,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $227,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $227,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,997 shares in the company, valued at $873,931. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Homes 4 Rent

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Free Report)

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.