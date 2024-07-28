Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stock Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 902,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,944,000 after acquiring an additional 243,480 shares in the last quarter. Circumference Group LLC purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,558,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,845,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,405,000 after acquiring an additional 159,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,883,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Fox Advisors downgraded Benchmark Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Sidoti downgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $394,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,498.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Arvind Kamal sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $30,051.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,809.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $394,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,498.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,560 shares of company stock worth $688,374. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Benchmark Electronics Trading Up 1.3 %

BHE stock opened at $42.46 on Friday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.25.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $675.58 million during the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 2.34%.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.07%.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

