Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Trading Up 7.4%

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.71 and last traded at $41.67. 46,688 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 123,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Shinhan Financial Group Trading Up 8.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.35. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 43.6% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 78,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 23,780 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 22,536 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 147.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 36,993 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 156.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 274,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after acquiring an additional 167,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 75.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 121,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 52,161 shares in the last quarter. 7.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

