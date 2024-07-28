Short Interest in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Grows By 28.8%

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the June 30th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 396,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Get Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 311.7% in the 2nd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 41,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 31,693 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 169.7% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 47,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 30,095 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 12,040 shares during the period.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ACP opened at $6.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.76. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.17.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.52%.

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.