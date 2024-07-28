Short Interest in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Grows By 32.0%

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 964,900 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the June 30th total of 731,100 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 830,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ ACIU opened at $3.91 on Friday. AC Immune has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $386.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average of $3.45.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Research analysts expect that AC Immune will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on AC Immune in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AC Immune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AC Immune during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of AC Immune by 315.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new stake in AC Immune during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

