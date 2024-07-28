Short Interest in AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Expands By 41.5%

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the June 30th total of 763,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity at AlTi Global

In related news, CEO Michael Tiedemann purchased 60,000 shares of AlTi Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $279,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,220.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael Tiedemann purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $279,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,220.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Spiros Maliagros sold 14,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $71,235.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 485,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,644.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 223,790 shares of company stock worth $1,051,551 and have sold 35,611 shares worth $173,211. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AlTi Global

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AlTi Global by 11.3% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in AlTi Global by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AlTi Global by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 50,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AlTi Global by 213.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,308 shares during the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AlTi Global Price Performance

ALTI opened at $5.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $607.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.71. AlTi Global has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $9.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.30.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $50.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.50 million. AlTi Global had a negative net margin of 29.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.45%. On average, research analysts expect that AlTi Global will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

AlTi Global Company Profile

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

See Also

