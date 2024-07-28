Short Interest in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Grows By 40.7%

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,750,000 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the June 30th total of 5,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 852,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days. Approximately 26.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALXO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALXO. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new position in ALX Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 445.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ALX Oncology has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $17.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.06.
ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.16. Equities research analysts expect that ALX Oncology will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.
ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
