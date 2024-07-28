Short Interest in American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Drops By 50.6%

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,200 shares, a decline of 50.6% from the June 30th total of 439,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of American Rebel stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.36. American Rebel has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $2.17.

American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.04 million for the quarter. American Rebel had a negative net margin of 85.54% and a negative return on equity of 141.05%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Rebel stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AREB Free Report ) by 144.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 8.69% of American Rebel worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company's safes are offered in various sizes and shapes for home, office, and personal use, as well as provides vault doors, handgun vaults, and inventory control safes under the American Rebel brand.

