Short Interest in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Expands By 30.7%

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the June 30th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 20,559 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $304,684.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,057,121 shares in the company, valued at $15,666,533.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $429,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 348,136 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,159,375.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,333 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSC. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in American Superconductor in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in American Superconductor in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in American Superconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Superconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Superconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMSC opened at $25.44 on Friday. American Superconductor has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $32.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.48. The firm has a market cap of $941.28 million, a PE ratio of -65.23 and a beta of 2.17.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.75 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMSC shares. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on American Superconductor from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

