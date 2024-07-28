Short Interest in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Decreases By 38.2%

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the June 30th total of 4,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $38.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Amkor Technology has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $44.86.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

In related news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,280 shares in the company, valued at $791,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $644,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,250 in the last quarter. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,410,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,927,000 after acquiring an additional 63,104 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Amkor Technology by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 69,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 43,745 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth $4,694,000. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at about $11,435,000. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMKR. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMKR

About Amkor Technology

(Get Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.