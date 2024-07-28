Short Interest in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Declines By 29.6%

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 753,800 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the June 30th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APPF. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on AppFolio from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.75.

AppFolio Stock Down 10.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $230.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.18. AppFolio has a 52 week low of $164.29 and a 52 week high of $274.56. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.57 and a beta of 0.80.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.16. AppFolio had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $197.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AppFolio will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 4,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.19, for a total transaction of $1,165,429.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,003,082.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 4,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.19, for a total transaction of $1,165,429.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,003,082.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Klaus Schauser sold 1,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 403,000 shares in the company, valued at $108,810,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,444 shares of company stock worth $31,124,559 in the last quarter. 9.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppFolio

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in AppFolio by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 17,706 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth about $966,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 497.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 43,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,545,000 after buying an additional 36,265 shares during the period. Finally, Long Walk Management LP boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Long Walk Management LP now owns 122,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,135,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Recommended Stories

