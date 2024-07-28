Short Interest in Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) Drops By 46.5%

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 680,000 shares, a decrease of 46.5% from the June 30th total of 1,270,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ascent Solar Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Ascent Solar Technologies stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31. Ascent Solar Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc, a solar technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of photovoltaic solar modules in the United States. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers. It serves agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

