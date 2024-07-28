Short Interest in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Grows By 163.6%

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, an increase of 163.6% from the June 30th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 196.4% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $107,000.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $11.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0839 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

