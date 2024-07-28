Short Interest in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Expands By 29.1%

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the June 30th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 516,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,325,000 after buying an additional 93,034 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 145,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 15,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,613,000.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.00. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $18.14.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.299 per share. This represents a $3.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

