Short Interest in Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Rises By 28.7%

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the June 30th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post Stock Up 1.5 %

DHLGY opened at $44.02 on Friday. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of $37.93 and a 52 week high of $51.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 4.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.