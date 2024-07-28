Short Interest in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Expands By 29.2%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600,000 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the June 30th total of 8,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $4.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.36 and a beta of 1.57. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.29.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $224.95 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. Equities analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Read Our Latest Report on Fortuna Silver Mines

Institutional Trading of Fortuna Silver Mines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSM. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 11,698.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,848,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807,537 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,396,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,636 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 488.4% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,294,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,002,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,309,000 after purchasing an additional 553,722 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,955,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,710,000 after purchasing an additional 388,903 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

(Get Free Report)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.