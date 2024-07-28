Short Interest in GB Group plc (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) Declines By 57.6%

GB Group plc (OTCMKTS:GBGPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a drop of 57.6% from the June 30th total of 87,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 372.0 days.
GB Group Stock Performance
Shares of GBGPF stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. GB Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.44.
GB Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GB Group
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.