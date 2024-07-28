Short Interest in GB Group plc (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) Declines By 57.6%

GB Group plc (OTCMKTS:GBGPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a drop of 57.6% from the June 30th total of 87,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 372.0 days.

Get GB Group alerts:

GB Group Stock Performance

Shares of GBGPF stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. GB Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.44.

GB Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital identity products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. It provides identity products comprising ID3global, an identity verification, IDscan, a ID document verification, IDscan core, a personalized document verification, Scannet, a venue ID verification, investigate, a search subject analysis, and ProID, a no-code industry verification solution.

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.