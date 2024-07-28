Short Interest in GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Drops By 57.1%

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the June 30th total of 113,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
GungHo Online Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of GungHo Online Entertainment stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average of $16.66. GungHo Online Entertainment has a 1-year low of $15.54 and a 1-year high of $17.37.
About GungHo Online Entertainment
