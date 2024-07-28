Short Interest in GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Drops By 57.1%

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the June 30th total of 113,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

GungHo Online Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of GungHo Online Entertainment stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average of $16.66. GungHo Online Entertainment has a 1-year low of $15.54 and a 1-year high of $17.37.

About GungHo Online Entertainment

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc plans, develops, operates, and distributes smartphone applications, console games, and online computer games. The company was formerly known as ONSale Co, Ltd. and changed its name to GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc in August 2002. GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

