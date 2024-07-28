Short Interest in Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Grows By 28.9%

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the June 30th total of 39,800 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 206,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Infobird Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IFBD opened at $2.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99. Infobird has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $236.80.
About Infobird
