Short Interest in Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Grows By 28.9%

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the June 30th total of 39,800 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 206,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Infobird Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IFBD opened at $2.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99. Infobird has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $236.80.

About Infobird

Infobird Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

