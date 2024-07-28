Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Rises By 161.0%

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,000 shares, a growth of 161.0% from the June 30th total of 100,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 366,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSCR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 363,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 71,914 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 44,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 17,396 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 610,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,738,000 after acquiring an additional 40,331 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,260,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,451,000 after acquiring an additional 282,557 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:BSCR opened at $19.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.27. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $19.54.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
