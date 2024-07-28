Short Interest in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Drops By 15.6%

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 833,200 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the June 30th total of 987,100 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 243,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Get Medpace alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total transaction of $2,252,315.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,909,901.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total transaction of $2,252,315.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,909,901.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total value of $1,575,742.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 660,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,983,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,621 shares of company stock worth $11,816,852. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Medpace

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westwind Capital grew its holdings in Medpace by 800.1% during the second quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 380,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,886,000 after acquiring an additional 338,610 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 195.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 467,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,162,000 after purchasing an additional 308,816 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,247,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 302.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 260,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,245,000 after purchasing an additional 195,698 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $59,163,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $381.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $382.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.36. Medpace has a 12-month low of $227.21 and a 12-month high of $459.77.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.21. Medpace had a return on equity of 55.14% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MEDP. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Medpace from $469.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Medpace from $395.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medpace

About Medpace

(Get Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.