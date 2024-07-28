Short Interest in Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PAPL) Expands By 156.4%

Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PAPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 156.4% from the June 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of PAPL stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. Pineapple Financial has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of Pineapple Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Pineapple Financial Inc operates as a mortgage technology and brokerage company in Canada. The company provides mortgage brokerage services and technology solutions to Canadian mortgage agents, brokers, sub-brokers, brokerages, and consumers; and mortgage consultation services through field agents. It also operates MyPineapple, a technology platform that allows users to conduct their brokerage services.

