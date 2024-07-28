Short Interest in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Rises By 28.7%

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the June 30th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Shares of QUIK stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $159.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.67 and a beta of 1.63. QuickLogic has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average of $13.13.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 million. QuickLogic had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 6.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that QuickLogic will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QuickLogic news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 114,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,623.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QUIK. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of QuickLogic by 918.8% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the 1st quarter worth $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Corporation operates as a fabless semiconductor company in the United States. The company offers embedded FPGA intellectual property, low power, multicore semiconductor system-on-chips, discrete FPGAs, and AI software; and end-to-end artificial intelligence/machine learning solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology.

