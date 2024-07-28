Short Interest in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Increases By 28.5%

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMGGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the June 30th total of 42,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:SAMG opened at $17.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.74. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $21.72.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMGGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $30.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Equities analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Path Smaller Companies Fu Long purchased 5,112 shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $76,935.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 940,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,159,009.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAMG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 9,663 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 228,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 25,102 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 265,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 50,389 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $529,000. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

