Short Interest in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Increases By 28.5%

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the June 30th total of 42,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:SAMG opened at $17.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.74. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $21.72.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $30.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Equities analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Path Smaller Companies Fu Long purchased 5,112 shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $76,935.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 940,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,159,009.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAMG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 9,663 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 228,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 25,102 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 265,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 50,389 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $529,000. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

