Short Interest in VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG) Declines By 53.7%

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,200 shares, a decline of 53.7% from the June 30th total of 369,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 438,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of VCIG opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. VCI Global has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $9.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94.

VCI Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides business and technology consulting services in Malaysia. The company offers business strategy consultancy services, including listing solutions, investors relations, and boardroom strategies consultancy. It also provides technology consultancy services and solutions, such as digital development, fintech solution, and software solutions.

