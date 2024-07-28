Short Interest in VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG) Declines By 53.7%

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,200 shares, a decline of 53.7% from the June 30th total of 369,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 438,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
VCI Global Trading Down 26.1 %
Shares of VCIG opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. VCI Global has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $9.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94.
VCI Global Company Profile
