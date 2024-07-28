Short Interest in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Expands By 77.3%

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTMGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, an increase of 77.3% from the June 30th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 906,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 11.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on VSTM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Verastem from $32.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Verastem from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Verastem from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Verastem from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verastem

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 114,375.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verastem Trading Down 0.3 %

Verastem stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $74.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.19. Verastem has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $14.22.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTMGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verastem will post -4 EPS for the current year.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

See Also

