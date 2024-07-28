Short Interest in Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Expands By 30.1%

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,910,200 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the June 30th total of 6,082,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,636.7 days.

Get Vicinity Centres alerts:

Vicinity Centres Stock Performance

CNRAF stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. Vicinity Centres has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26.

About Vicinity Centres

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups with a fully integrated asset management platform, and $24 billion in retail assets under management across 60 shopping centres, making it the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property.

Receive News & Ratings for Vicinity Centres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicinity Centres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.