Short Interest in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Increases By 82.0%

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 82.0% from the June 30th total of 565,800 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 251,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VIRC shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Virco Mfg. in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Virco Mfg. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Virco Mfg. Stock Performance

Shares of VIRC stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $274.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.09. Virco Mfg. has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $46.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.70 million. Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 9.07%. Analysts predict that Virco Mfg. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virco Mfg. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Virco Mfg.’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virco Mfg.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 115.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Virco Mfg. during the first quarter worth $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Virco Mfg. during the second quarter worth $127,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Virco Mfg. during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Virco Mfg. during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

Further Reading

