Short Interest in Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Rises By 162.5%

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 409,200 shares, a growth of 162.5% from the June 30th total of 155,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Virgin Money UK Stock Performance
Shares of CBBYF stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10. Virgin Money UK has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $2.20.
About Virgin Money UK
