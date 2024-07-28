Short Interest in Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Rises By 162.5%

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 409,200 shares, a growth of 162.5% from the June 30th total of 155,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Virgin Money UK Stock Performance

Shares of CBBYF stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10. Virgin Money UK has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $2.20.

About Virgin Money UK

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; risk management; asset and invoice finance services; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.