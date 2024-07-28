Short Interest in WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS) Declines By 33.9%

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the June 30th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 404,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

WANG & LEE GROUP stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.62. WANG & LEE GROUP has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc operates as a construction contractor in Hong Kong and Mainland. The company engages in the contract engineering, installation, and out-fitting of electrical systems, mechanical ventilation and air-conditioning systems, fire safety systems, and water supply and sewage disposal systems for the public and private sectors.

