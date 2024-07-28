Short Interest in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Drops By 46.6%

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the June 30th total of 3,070,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 916,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weatherford International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Weatherford International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Weatherford International during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Weatherford International by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Price Performance

Shares of WFRD opened at $117.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.43 and its 200-day moving average is $113.34. Weatherford International has a fifty-two week low of $78.53 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00.

Weatherford International Dividend Announcement

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.08). Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Weatherford International will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Weatherford International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.88.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

