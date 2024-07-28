Short Interest in Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Decreases By 17.5%

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the June 30th total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 10.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Get Windtree Therapeutics alerts:

Windtree Therapeutics Stock Up 152.0 %

Shares of Windtree Therapeutics stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. Windtree Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $30.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.56.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($9.25) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Windtree Therapeutics will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product is istaroxime which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Windtree Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.