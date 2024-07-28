Short Interest in Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Expands By 62.9%

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a growth of 62.9% from the June 30th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Xcel Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XELB opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.42.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 156.27% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. Analysts expect that Xcel Brands will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Brands

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XELB. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 32.5% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,242,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 550,453 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $600,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Brands by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 145,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Xcel Brands during the first quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Xcel Brands in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Featured Stories

