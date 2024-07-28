Short Interest in Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Drops By 17.2%

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the June 30th total of 40,800 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Zhongchao Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ ZCMD opened at $1.19 on Friday. Zhongchao has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00.
Zhongchao Company Profile
