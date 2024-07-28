Short Interest in Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Drops By 17.2%

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the June 30th total of 40,800 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Zhongchao Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ ZCMD opened at $1.19 on Friday. Zhongchao has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00.

Zhongchao Company Profile

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

