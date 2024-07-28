Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys 7,765 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.5% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $52,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in Alphabet by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 42,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 44,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 18,468 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in Alphabet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 22,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.74.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $167.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.48. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,141,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,141,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,388 shares of company stock valued at $21,497,609. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

