Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO) Receives $25.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.83.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SVCO shares. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Silvaco Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Silvaco Group in a research report on Friday, June 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Silvaco Group in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Silvaco Group stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Silvaco Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SVCO Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 193,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.74% of Silvaco Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of SVCO stock opened at $18.28 on Thursday. Silvaco Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.37.

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.89 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silvaco Group will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

