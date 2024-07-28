Simon Showman Sells 45,720 Shares of Ultimate Products Plc (LON:ULTP) Stock

Ultimate Products Plc (LON:ULTP – Get Free Report) insider Simon Showman sold 45,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.77), for a total transaction of £62,636.40 ($81,009.31).

Ultimate Products Stock Performance

ULTP opened at GBX 140.25 ($1.81) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 142.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 149.38. Ultimate Products Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 118 ($1.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 185.50 ($2.40).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Ultimate Products in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Ultimate Products Company Profile

Ultimate Products Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded homeware products in the United Kingdom, Germany, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of durable household products, including vacuum cleaners, food prep, storage solutions, and airers, as well as fans, heaters, and electric fires under the Beldray Brand; cookware, kitchen electrical, and scale products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; non-electrical kitchen and laundry products under the Russell Hobbs brand; and travel luggage and accessories under constellation and ZFrame brands.

Featured Stories

