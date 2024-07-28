Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 290,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 717,532 shares.The stock last traded at $22.15 and had previously closed at $22.29.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 48,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. acquired a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the fourth quarter worth $548,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 360,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter.

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

