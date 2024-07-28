Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th.

Simulations Plus has a payout ratio of 37.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Simulations Plus to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Simulations Plus stock opened at $39.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $794.40 million, a PE ratio of 82.71 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.24 and a 200 day moving average of $43.83. Simulations Plus has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $52.69.

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.92 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $36,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,683.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $919,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,580,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,540,379.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 750 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $36,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,683.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $2,072,198 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLP. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. William Blair initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

