Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup downgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.80 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.50 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.05 to $4.90 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sirius XM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.07.

Sirius XM Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $3.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $5.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $32,546.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,203.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 140,560.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

