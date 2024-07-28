SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Receives $66.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.33.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SJW Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday.

View Our Latest Analysis on SJW

Insider Buying and Selling at SJW Group

Institutional Trading of SJW Group

In other news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $77,868.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,546. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 184.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 760.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 87.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJW Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SJW stock opened at $60.87 on Thursday. SJW Group has a one year low of $51.17 and a one year high of $72.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.61.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. SJW Group had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $149.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.60 million. Analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SJW Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.15%.

About SJW Group

(Get Free Report

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.