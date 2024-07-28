SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) PT Raised to $27.00

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their target price on SLM from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SLM from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

SLM Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $22.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.81. SLM has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $23.95.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $783.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.97 million. SLM had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 24.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SLM will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in SLM by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in SLM by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SLM by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SLM by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

