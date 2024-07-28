Slocum Gordon & Co LLP Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000. Apple accounts for 1.0% of Slocum Gordon & Co LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,318,064,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $253,766,929,000 after purchasing an additional 18,067,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $33,912,466,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 14,395.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,700,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $136,119,470,000 after buying an additional 70,212,651 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Apple by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,651,275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,677,190,000 after buying an additional 2,096,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,702,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,531,834,000 after buying an additional 1,067,587 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $217.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.10. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $237.23.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, July 1st. Piper Sandler Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.09.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

