SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) PT Raised to $13.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $12.50 to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 18.29% from the company’s previous close.

SLRC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

SLR Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC opened at $15.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $868.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.13. SLR Investment has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $16.77.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.96 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 41.66% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that SLR Investment will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SLR Investment

In other SLR Investment news, President Robyn Tannenbaum acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $33,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 24,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,796.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SLR Investment news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.73 per share, for a total transaction of $87,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,270,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,093,760.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Robyn Tannenbaum acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $33,150.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 24,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,796.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 95,584 shares of company stock worth $1,255,125 over the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLR Investment

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Company Profile

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

