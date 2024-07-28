Smurfit Westrock (SW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Smurfit Westrock to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE SW opened at $48.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.34. Smurfit Westrock has a fifty-two week low of $44.32 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50.

SW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock.

WestRock is a multinational provider of paper and packaging solutions for consumer and corrugated packaging markets. The company is one of the largest integrated producers of containerboard by tons produced, and one of the largest producers of high-graphics preprinted linerboard on the basis of net sales in North America.

