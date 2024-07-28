Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.81.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.80 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $54.50 to $46.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SQM
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Up 2.3 %
NYSE:SQM opened at $38.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.17 and its 200-day moving average is $45.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $37.24 and a 12 month high of $75.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.04.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $2.52. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 30.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.