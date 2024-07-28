Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.80 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $54.50 to $46.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 40.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SQM opened at $38.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.17 and its 200-day moving average is $45.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $37.24 and a 12 month high of $75.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $2.52. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 30.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

