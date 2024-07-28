Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCCO. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,349,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $288,333,000 after purchasing an additional 39,422 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,041,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,759,000 after purchasing an additional 67,930 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 54.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,541,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,190,000 after purchasing an additional 544,312 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,306,000 after purchasing an additional 18,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 968,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,892,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Southern Copper

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,759. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,759. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $425,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,916.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $472,430. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. HSBC cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $81.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Southern Copper

Southern Copper Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $105.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $68.93 and a 52-week high of $129.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.95 and a 200 day moving average of $102.46.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 30.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.07%.

Southern Copper Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.