SouthState’s (SSB) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reissued their equal weight rating on shares of SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $88.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SSB. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James raised shares of SouthState from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of SouthState from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SouthState from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.43.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $100.18 on Thursday. SouthState has a 12-month low of $63.36 and a 12-month high of $100.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.46.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. SouthState had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $425.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SouthState will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is 33.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in SouthState by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in SouthState during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in SouthState by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SouthState during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState in the fourth quarter worth $722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

