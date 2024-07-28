S&P Global (SPGI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect S&P Global to post earnings of $3.40 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. On average, analysts expect S&P Global to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:SPGI opened at $489.82 on Friday. S&P Global has a one year low of $340.49 and a one year high of $498.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $153.26 billion, a PE ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $450.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.98.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.55.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

