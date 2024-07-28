Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Receives $4.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.40.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Roth Capital raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

NASDAQ SPWH opened at $2.62 on Thursday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.25. The company has a market cap of $98.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $244.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.36 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Steven W. Sansom purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $261,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPWH. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter worth $187,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

